Aaj Ki Baat: Ground reports from Delhi’s Tikri, Singhu border, heavy police contingents deployed

A heavy police deployment was made at Ghazipur border after the UP government's ultimatum to farmer unions to vacate the protest sites across the state. Earlier, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) called off protest in Noida against farm laws, a day after 2 other unions ended stir. Farmers' protest in UP's Baghpat district also came to an end on Thursday evening.