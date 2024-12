Updated on: December 05, 2024 23:49 IST

Aaj Ki Baat : Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM: How BJP showed strength?

The new government was formed in Maharashtra today. Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the third time. Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar became the Deputy Chief Ministers. After taking the oath, Devendra Fadnavis also took the oath of office.