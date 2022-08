Updated on: August 05, 2022 10:50 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: ED trying to intimidate us, alleges Congress in Parliament, BJP rejects charge as ‘baseless’

Aaj Ki Baat Full Episode | August 04, 2022: A major ruckus was created in the Parliament on Thursday, when the opposition alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was trying to intimidate the Congress Party. BJP rejected the charge, calling it baseless.