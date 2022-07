Updated on: July 19, 2022 7:26 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Draupadi Murmu all set to win President elections as MPs, MLAs cast votes

President Election 2022: Voting took place in the parliament house along with state assemblies on Monday. The results are to be declared on July 21. Going by the stand taken by various parties, NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is set to win the poll against Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.