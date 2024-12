Updated on: December 17, 2024 23:07 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Debate on Constitution in Rajya Sabha..Amit Shah in full form

The debate on the Constitution started yesterday in the Rajya Sabha... The debate lasted for about 31 hours for two days... 80 MPs from all parties presented their views... Today, for the second day, Home Minister Amit Shah, on behalf of the government, initiated the discussion. responded to...