Updated on: December 28, 2022 0:03 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Covid nasal vaccine to be available soon, know the cost & everything | Coronavirus India

In the midst of increasing corona cases in the country, the prices of the nasal vaccine given through the nose have been announced today. A dose of nasal vaccine will be given in government hospitals for Rs.325, while it will cost Rs.800 in private hospitals.