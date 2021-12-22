Thursday, December 23, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Aaj Ki Baat Video
  5. Aaj Ki Baat | Covid cases on the rise as markets in Delhi, Mumbai, Patna are flooded with shoppers without masks

AAJ KI BAAT Videos

Updated on: December 22, 2021 23:49 IST

Aaj Ki Baat | Covid cases on the rise as markets in Delhi, Mumbai, Patna are flooded with shoppers without masks

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases and the threat of the Omicron variant, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday directed district magistrates to ensure no Christmas and New Year gathering takes place in the national capital. Watch Aaj ki baat with Rajat Sharma to know more.
Aaj Ki Baat Rajat Sharma Delhi Bans Gathering

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News