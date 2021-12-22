Updated on: December 22, 2021 23:49 IST

Aaj Ki Baat | Covid cases on the rise as markets in Delhi, Mumbai, Patna are flooded with shoppers without masks

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases and the threat of the Omicron variant, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday directed district magistrates to ensure no Christmas and New Year gathering takes place in the national capital. Watch Aaj ki baat with Rajat Sharma to know more.