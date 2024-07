Updated on: July 04, 2024 23:08 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Country Gives Grand Welcome To Rohit Sharma-Led T20 World Champions

There was such a huge crowd of people on Marine Drive that a sea of ​​cricket fans was visible next to the sea...wherever the eye could see...cricket fans were visible everywhere...Rohit Sharma's A huge gathering of lakhs of people was present to salute the army... This was the first time after 2007