April 10, 2023

Aaj Ki Baat : Clash over desecration of 'religious flag' in Jamshedpur; Section 144 imposed

In Jamshedpur, someone tied pieces of meat to the religious flag of a temple. Hindu organisations expressed displeasure over this. After this, when people from Hindu organisations were holding a meeting in the temple... At that moment the stone pelting started... And the atmosphere worsened...