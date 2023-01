Updated on: January 06, 2023 17:09 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Centre directs Jharkhand govt to protect holy Jain site sanctity

The Centre on Thursday (January 5) stayed all tourism activities at the Parasnath Hill where the Jain religious site Sammed Shikharji is located and also directed the Jharkhand government to immediately take all steps necessary to protect its sanctity.