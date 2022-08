Updated on: August 26, 2022 10:09 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: BJP MLA T. Raja Singh arrested after fresh protests by Muslims in Hyderabad

Telangana Police arrested suspended BJP MLA, T Raja Singh again on Thursday from his residence in Hyderabad. This comes days after he was released on bail on Tuesday for his controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad. Watch this episode of Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.