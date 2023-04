Updated on: April 18, 2023 0:07 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Who is the boss of the killers of Atiq-Ashraf ?

The three shooters who killed Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf have been shifted from Naini Jail to Pratapgarh Jail. Because now the lives of these three shooters are in danger. There is a fear that these shooters may also be killed.