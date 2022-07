Updated on: July 14, 2022 10:50 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Anarchy in Colombo after President Gotabaya flees to Maldives

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who had promised to resign on Wednesday, appointed Ranil Wickremesinghe as the acting President hours after he fled the country, escalating the political crisis and triggering a fresh wave of protests.