Updated on: January 27, 2025 23:10 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Amit Shah and CM Yogi take a holy dip in Maha Kumbh

The number of devotees arriving at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj has increased to more than 13.5 crores… Mauni Amavasya is coming two days later… More than nine crore devotees are likely to arrive at the Mahakumbh on January 29.