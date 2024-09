Updated on: September 23, 2024 23:01 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Action against criminals, why politics on caste of goons?

Today once again politics began on the caste of the criminal killed in an encounter in UP. Anuj Pratap Singh, accused of robbery in Sultanpur, was killed in a police encounter. There was a reward of Rs 1 lakh on him. Police also recovered the looted money. Two out of 14 robbers have been killed.