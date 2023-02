Updated on: February 15, 2023 23:31 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: A dead body was found in the fridge..did the killer kill her to marry someone else?

Nikki Murder Case Updates: 22-year-old Nikki Yadav, a resident of Jhajjar, Haryana, was brutally strangled to death by her lover Sahil Gehlot. Then hid his dead body in the fridge of a dhaba. Now the last video of Nikki Yadav before death has come to the fore.