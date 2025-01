Updated on: January 13, 2025 23:37 IST

Aaj Ki Baat : Mahanushthan of 40 crore Hindus begins in Maha Kumbh

The Mahakumbh fair started on Monday with the bath of 'Paush Purnima' in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. On day one, 1.5 crore people took a holy dip in Ganga. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed all the devotees, saints, kalpvasis and visitors and wished them the first bath of Mahakumbh mela.