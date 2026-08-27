Yogi govt ups the ante amid Nepal flash floods, sends special SDRF platoon to rescue stranded UP residents

Lucknow:

Amid the worsening situation caused by floods and natural disasters in Nepal, the Uttar Pradesh government has stepped up efforts to ensure the safe return of people from the state who may be stranded across the border. Following directions from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a large-scale relief and rescue operation has been launched to reach Uttar Pradesh residents in Nepal and evacuate them to safety wherever required. The state government is also keeping a close watch on the situation in districts bordering Nepal.

Special SDRF platoon sent to Nepal

Following the Chief Minister's instructions, a special platoon of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been dispatched to Nepal to strengthen relief and rescue operations. The team comprises 32 personnel who will assist rescue efforts in disaster-hit areas. In addition, 22 personnel from the 26th Battalion of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have also been sent to Nepal for relief operations.

The government has said that additional personnel and resources will be deployed if the situation demands. The primary objective is to ensure that people trapped in flood-affected or other disaster-hit areas receive assistance as quickly as possible.

Four rubber boats deployed for rescue operations

The authorities have also arranged specialised equipment to make rescue operations more effective. Four rubber boats have currently been made available for relief and rescue work. An aluminium boat is also being sent to Nepal along with an additional SDRF team. Preparations for rescue operations in the Sindhuria area have been accelerated as authorities assess the situation on the ground.

Control room monitoring border districts

The Relief Commissioner’s Office is continuously monitoring developments in districts along the Nepal border through its control room. Officials are collecting information about the situation in Nepal as well as details concerning Uttar Pradesh residents who may be stranded there. The state government has also issued a helpline for families seeking information about relatives who are stuck in Nepal. Families can contact the helpline number 1070 for information or assistance regarding their relatives.

288 Indians remain untraced after Nepal disaster

The Uttar Pradesh government's rescue preparations come amid growing concern over Indian nationals affected by the sudden and devastating floods in Nepal. The Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday that 288 Indian nationals remained untraced following the natural disaster.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said those reported missing include Indian employees working at various hydropower projects in Nepal. A large number of tourists are also reported to be stranded or missing in flood-hit areas.

Rescue efforts focus on reaching stranded people

With flood-affected areas facing difficult conditions, the deployment of specialised disaster response personnel and boats is aimed at improving the ability of authorities to reach people in areas that may be difficult to access. For families in Uttar Pradesh, the state government's control room and helpline are expected to serve as key channels for obtaining information about relatives in Nepal and seeking assistance where required.

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