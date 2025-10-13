Yogi govt to set up state-of-art rehabilitation centers for divyangs across Uttar Pradesh The Chief Minister said that the government is committed to the overall empowerment of divyangs through the spirit of "service, compassion, and respect."

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the establishment of 'Divyang Rehabilitation Centers' at all divisional headquarters across the state. He emphasised that the state government's aim is to ensure that no divyang is left out of the mainstream of society.

He instructed that state-of-the-art rehabilitation centers be developed at each divisional headquarters, providing medical, educational, psychological, and vocational support to divyangs at a single location. The Chief Minister said the government is committed to the holistic empowerment of divyangs with the spirit of "service, compassion, and respect."

The Chief Minister directed that districts where Divyang Rehabilitation Centers are already operational should strengthen their services and develop them as model centers. "In districts without such centers, they should be set up on a priority basis in the premises of local district or government hospitals to ensure seamless coordination with medical facilities. If adequate space is not available in a government hospital, a separate building should be arranged," said CM Yogi.

He added that these centers should provide physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, psychological counseling, orthotic and prosthetic services, and equipment distribution under one roof.

It was informed in the meeting that currently, 37 districts in the state have Divyang Rehabilitation Centers, 11 of which are at divisional headquarters.

The Chief Minister directed that technical resources and expert manpower at these centers be strengthened.

Each center should have trained physiotherapists, clinical psychologists, prosthetists, orthotists, speech therapists, and counselors. Additionally, facilities for technical training, digital registration, and online tracking systems should be provided to ensure transparency and monitoring of services. The meeting also discussed the structure of the center management committee under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate, the CM said.

The Chief Minister said the government’s goal is that divyangs should not remain mere recipients of sympathy but should become self-reliant and contributing citizens, fully integrated into the mainstream of society.

The meeting was attended by State Minister (Independent Charge) for Backward Classes Welfare and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Narendra Kumar Kashyap, along with other departmental officials.

