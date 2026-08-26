Yogi govt to distribute free tablets to 25 lakh youth in UP: Check who is eligible and how to get one

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh government will distribute 25 lakh free tablets to eligible youths under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana, with the initiative aimed at expanding digital access and promoting technology-based learning. The Yogi Adityanath-led Cabinet on Tuesday approved the purchase of 25 lakh tablets for distribution under the scheme. The Uttar Pradesh government has allocated Rs 2,374.60 crore for the programme in the 2026-27 financial year.

According to the state government, the Cabinet decision, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, also includes placing purchase orders with institutions selected through the tender process. The five-year scheme aims to digitally empower young people by providing them with free tablets and connecting them with digital resources for education, training, employment and self-employment opportunities.

Who will get the free tablets?

Eligible students enrolled in undergraduate and postgraduate courses, diploma programmes, skill development courses and other educational and training programmes will be covered under the scheme.

These tablets are intended to help students better complete their academic courses through digital means and take advantage of technology-based learning facilities. They will also enable youth to access government and non-government schemes, online training, and employment and self-employment services.

The government said only eligible students will receive the tablets and they will not have to apply separately. The devices will be distributed through the educational institutions where the students are enrolled.

The state government said that the initiative's goal is not simply to provide devices, but to technologically empower youth and connect them to new opportunities for education, employment, and self-employment. The government said that this scheme will not impose any additional financial burden on the central government.

What did the minister say?

Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the Cabinet decision would help digitally empower registered youths pursuing higher education, technical education, health education, skill development training and ITI programmes.

Khanna said easier access to digital resources would improve the quality of training while also enhancing young people's employability.

He added that a technologically empowered workforce could play an important role in generating employment and strengthening the services sector.

The state government said the initiative is focused not merely on distributing devices but on equipping young people with technology and connecting them with new opportunities in education, employment and self-employment.

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