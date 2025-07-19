Yogi govt's model for women empowerment shines in key districts, Lucknow, Varanasi among top in WEE Index The UP government has prioritised women in recruitment drives for home guards, police, and teaching positions. There has also been a marked increase in the participation of women in technical and vocational education.

Noida:

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is fast emerging as a model for women’s economic empowerment. According to the Women Empowerment and Entrepreneurship (WEE) Index, districts like Lucknow, Varanasi, Jhansi, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Prayagraj have secured top ranks.

The WEE Index is based on an analysis of 75 districts, using 49 indicators and data collected from 15 departments. The evaluation focused on key sectors including entrepreneurship, employment, education, skills, safety, and transport.

Champion districts exemplifying Nari Shakti

Women’s participation is reportedly growing rapidly in the districts categorised as ‘Champion’. Schemes such as One District One Product (ODOP), Ujjwala, and Mission Shakti have played a pivotal role in transforming the landscape of women’s development in the state.

The government has prioritised women in recruitment drives for home guards, police, and teaching positions. There has also been a marked increase in the participation of women in technical and vocational education.

Several districts have shown notable results under govt schemes

The ‘Champion’ category includes districts like Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi, Jhansi, Sultanpur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Sonbhadra, Raebareli, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Ambedkar Nagar, Agra, and Ghaziabad.

These districts have shown notable results due to effective implementation of government schemes, active involvement of women, and strong institutional support.

Significant improvements have been recorded in the areas of education, safety, and transport. Special programs have also been initiated to enhance women’s access to technical and vocational training centres. Initiatives like Mission Shakti have further strengthened safety measures and promoted social awareness across the state.