Yogi govt’s major push for rehabilitation: Displaced families from East Pakistan to get land rights in UP Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to grant legal land ownership to families displaced from East Pakistan and settled in districts like Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bijnor and Rampur since the 1960s.

Noida:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to grant legal land ownership rights to families displaced from East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) and settled in the state for decades. In a high-level meeting on Monday, the CM described it not merely as a land transfer, but as a moral and national responsibility to acknowledge the decades-long struggles of these refugee families. Over 10,000 such families currently reside in Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bijnor, and Rampur districts.

Families displaced since the 1960s still await legal titles

Officials informed the CM that between 1960 and 1975, thousands of families displaced from East Pakistan were rehabilitated in UP. While many were allotted agricultural land after being shifted through transit camps, legal complications, incomplete paperwork, and administrative lapses kept most of them from receiving lawful ownership.

Legal hurdles: Land still in forest records, no official transfer

Many plots allocated to these families are still registered under the forest department or have pending mutation procedures. In some cases, the land remains unoccupied or has been encroached upon without legal sanction, further complicating resolution. Several displaced families from other states, too, continue to live without ownership rights.

Govt to explore new legal options after repeal of old land act

Highlighting the repeal of the Government Grants Act in 2018, CM Yogi directed officials to find new legal mechanisms to regularise ownership rights. He instructed district magistrates to act in a time-bound manner and ensure names of long-settled families are officially entered into revenue records. Where land is unavailable, alternative plots should be offered to ensure dignity in rehabilitation.

‘Not just rehabilitation, but national duty’

Calling the move an act of “social justice, humanity, and national responsibility,” the CM stressed the need for an empathetic approach. “This is not just about resettlement. It is about honouring the struggle of those who fled their homeland and have waited for six decades to be recognised,” he said. The effort, he added, would offer a dignified life and new hope for thousands who have remained on the margins of ownership despite being part of India’s social fabric.

