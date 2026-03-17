Yogi Government cracks down on LPG black marketing; 11 nabbed in over 5,800 raids

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing an unprecedented crackdown on LPG black marketing, with the Yogi Adityanath administration intensifying efforts to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to households. So far, 5,813 inspections and raids have been conducted across the state, leading to 86 FIRs and 11 arrests of those involved in illicit trading.

The administration is keeping a close eye on deliveries from 4,108 distributors, following directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to tighten monitoring and prevent hoarding. Legal proceedings have already been initiated against 85 individuals implicated in black marketing activities.

A 24-hour control room at the Food Commissioner’s office has been activated, with district-level monitoring systems strengthened to ensure compliance. Special attention is being given to the 20 per cent allocation of commercial cylinders, with strict action against violators.

Amid circulating rumors of a gas shortage, the government has reiterated its commitment to timely delivery of LPG cylinders to consumers, maintaining transparency and accountability in the distribution network.

Energy crisis looms amid conflict in Middle East

The government is facing growing pressure from both domestic and commercial consumers as the ongoing Middle East conflict continues to disrupt global energy supplies. Iran has been actively launching missiles near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for the transportation of oil worldwide.

Despite these challenges, India has so far managed to avoid a major crisis, with its vessels continuing to operate without disruption.

On Tuesday, the second LPG tanker, Nanda Devi, safely reached Gujarat from the Strait of Hormuz, while a third oil tanker is also expected to arrive later today.

Earlier, on Monday, the Indian vessel Shivalik reached Mundra Port safely.

Another vessel, Jag Laadki, which departed from the United Arab Emirates carrying crude oil, remains on course and is expected to arrive at Mundra Port tomorrow.

Officials have also stated that 22 cargo carriers are currently positioned west of the Strait of Hormuz.