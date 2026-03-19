Yogi Adityanath warns against disrupting harmony in UP, calls for extra vigilance ahead of festivities

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday cautioned that any attempt to disturb communal harmony during the upcoming festival period would face strict action. He directed officials to enforce a zero-tolerance approach towards activities that could vitiate the atmosphere and stressed that peace and security must be upheld at all times. According to an official statement, he also emphasised that religious events must follow traditional formats without deviation.

During a video conference held on Wednesday evening, the Chief Minister reviewed statewide arrangements for Chaitra Navratri beginning Thursday, Alvida Namaz on March 20 and Eid-ul-Fitr on March 21. He asked divisional commissioners, district magistrates and district police chiefs to work with sensitivity and coordination to maintain a peaceful environment.

Focus on crowd management and temple security

CM Yogi said a large number of devotees are expected at temples during Chaitra Navratri and instructed officials to ensure adequate security, cleanliness, drinking water, healthcare, lighting and crowd management. He added that "extra vigilance should be maintained at major temples and crowded places". Referring to Supreme Court guidelines, the Chief Minister said, "Loudspeaker volumes at religious places must remain within prescribed limits, failing which strict removal action should be taken."

Crime review and calls for strict enforcement

After taking note of recent crimes in districts such as Budaun, Moradabad, Rampur, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Agra and Prayagraj, Adityanath sought detailed action reports. He said that even a single crime incident can disturb social harmony and instructed officials to deal with every complaint seriously while ensuring action against offenders.

Police alertness and public safety measures

Before the meeting, the DGP informed that the police force is fully alert for Chaitra Navratri, Eid-ul-Fitr and Ram Navami, and that foot patrolling has been increased. Expressing concern over bike stunts, the Chief Minister directed immediate curbs on such activities. On chain-snatching, he ordered continuous patrolling by PRV-112 vehicles and said criminals must fear the police uniform.

Monitoring LPG supply and tackling black marketing

Yogi Adityanath also said citizens should not face inconvenience regarding LPG supply due to the West Asia conflict. "Strict vigilance must be maintained against artificial shortages, hoarding, and black marketing. Stringent action must be taken against offenders," he added.

Protocol for President's visit and cattle care

In view of President Droupadi Murmu's upcoming visit to Ayodhya and Mathura Vrindavan, CM Yogi called for strict adherence to protocol. He also instructed officials to strengthen facilities in destitute cattle shelters, ensure the timely release of funds and provide proper care, fodder and essential services. The meeting saw participation from divisional commissioners, district magistrates, additional DGPs, police commissioners, inspectors general, senior superintendents of police and superintendents of police.

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