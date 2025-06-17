Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate Gorakhpur Link Expressway on June 20: All you need to know about it The expressway will offer not only speed and connectivity but will also ensure comprehensive road and commuter safety. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also flag off a specially designated safety fleet on the day of the inauguration.

Gorakhpur:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to inaugurate the much-anticipated Gorakhpur Link Expressway on June 20, according to an official statement released on Tuesday. The expressway promises to significantly boost speed and regional connectivity while also prioritising commuter and road safety. The Chief Minister is also set to flag off a specially designated safety fleet to reinforce the state's commitment to secure travel. In a further push toward intelligent infrastructure, officials revealed that an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) -- similar to the one successfully deployed on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway -- is in the pipeline for this project. This system will enable continuous monitoring, traffic control, and enforcement that will enhance the overall commuter experience on the expressway.

About Gorakhpur Link Expressway

Developed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), the safety fleet will include five innovas, campers, four ambulances, two cranes and one hydra vehicle, the official statement said. The innovas will patrol the expressway round-the-clock in eight-hour shifts, with each vehicle manned by four ex-servicemen, said UPEIDA’s nodal security officer Rajesh Pandey.

The camper vehicles, open at the rear, will be equipped with traffic cones, ropes and radium strips, the statement said. In case of accidents or breakdowns, these vehicles will be deployed immediately to secure the area, preventing inconvenience or danger to other commuters, it said. The ambulances will be stationed every 45 km on both sides of the road along the 91-km expressway to ensure quick medical response, the statement said.

The cranes will also be positioned every 45 km, along with one hydra vehicle to cover the entire stretch. In case of vehicle failure, small and medium vehicles will be moved using cranes and large vehicles will be shifted via the nearest chainage point, it said.

No broken-down vehicle will be allowed to remain on expressway

According to the guidelines issued by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), no broken-down vehicle is allowed to remain on the expressway. The statement said that an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) will be implemented in the coming days to strengthen road safety. The system includes the installation of CCTV cameras every 5 km, monitored from a central control room, it said.

It will also involve speed cameras and number plate readers (NPRs) to detect and report violations. Any instance of speeding will be automatically flagged to the respective district’s Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) for swift action, the statement said. The expressway will connect Jatipur village on National Highway-27 in Gorakhpur with Salarpur village on the Purvanchal expressway in Azamgarh. The districts falling on the expressway include Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ambedkarnagar and Sant Kabir Nagar.

