Yogi Adityanath shares Kumbh Mela's success story: 'Boatman's family made Rs 30 crore profit in 45 days'

CM Yogi Adityanath stated that a family with 130 boats made Rs 30 crore profit during the 45-day Mahakumbh. During a discussion on the 2025-26 state budget, which was passed in the Assembly on Tuesday, he countered the opposition's criticism. UP CM further lauded the Kumbh's law-and-order management, stating over 66 crore devotees and tourists visited Prayagraj in 45 days "without a single incident of crime".

Boatman's success story from Mahakumbh

The family of the boatman cited by CM Yogi Adityanath had 130 boats and they earned Rs 50,000 - 52,000 from each boat. They secured a profit of Rs 30 lakhs, which means, each board has earned Rs 23 lakh.

Reacting to the Samajwadi Party's allegation that the boatmen of Prayagraj were "exploited", the chief minister told the House, "I am telling the success story of a boatman's family. They have 130 boats. In 45 days (of Maha Kumbh), they have profited Rs 30 crore. This means each boat has earned Rs 23 lakh. On a daily basis, they earned Rs 50,000-52,000 from each boat."

'Mahakumbh will contribute to India's 6.5 per cent GDP growth'

Lauding the management and execution of Mahakumbh, Yogi Adityanath highlighted that Rs 7,500 crore were invested for the Mahakumbh, which generated a record Rs 3 lakh crore in business. He further claimed that Mahakumbh's economic impact will contribute to India's 6.5 per cent GDP growth this year.

He also shared that Kumbh Mela benefitted several sectors. The event also generated Rs 40,000 crore in the hotel industry, Rs 33,000 crore in food and daily essentials, Rs 1.5 lakh crore in transportation, Rs 20,000 crore in religious offerings, Rs 660 crore in donations, Rs 300 crore in toll tax, Rs 66,000 crore in other revenue, he told the Assembly.

The chief minister emphasised that the Rs 7,500 crore spent on Maha Kumbh was not just for the event, but also for the sustainable development of Prayagraj.

"Through Maha Kumbh, we provided infrastructure that will benefit the city for decades. Over 200 roads were widened, 14 flyovers, nine underpasses, and 12 corridors were constructed," he informed the House.

(PTI inputs)