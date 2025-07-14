Yogi Adityanath inaugurates medical infrastructure projects worth nearly Rs 1,000 crore at KGMU in Lucknow Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for seven major projects worth approximately Rs 1,000 crore at King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow. He also applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for transforming India's healthcare sector.

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday hailed King George's Medical University (KGMU) as one of the most prestigious medical institutions not just in the state, but in the country as well. He was addressing a grand event marking the inauguration and foundation laying of various projects worth nearly Rs 1,000 crore at the KGMU campus in Lucknow. He stated that KGMU, established for the welfare of humanity, continues to evolve in tune with the times. The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Centre for Orthopaedic Super Speciality, the new Cardiology Wing, and the additional floors built over the New Guest House.

Foundation stone laid for state-of-the-art diagnostic centre

CM Yogi also laid the foundation for several key upcoming facilities including a new building for the Department of General Surgery, a 500-bed Trauma Centre expansion, a Patient Utility Complex, a modern Administrative Block, and a new Diagnostic Centre with accompanying accommodation facilities for patients' relatives. The Chief Minister inspected the newly inaugurated buildings and interacted with patients, inquiring about their well-being.

Celebrating 120 years of excellence

Highlighting the institution's glorious legacy, CM Yogi said KGMU has created numerous milestones during its impressive 120-year journey. "Patients from all over Uttar Pradesh, neighbouring states and even Nepal travel here for treatment. There is a deep trust among the people that they will return home healthy from KGMU," he added.

KGMU braved two major pandemics

The Chief Minister praised KGMU for its crucial role during two major pandemics -- one from the previous century and COVID-19 in this century. "During the COVID-19 outbreak, KGMU was the first institution in the state to start testing facilities and stood as a frontline warrior in the battle against the virus," he said.

Yogi Adityanath also spoke about the establishment of KGMU's satellite centre in Balrampur district. "Now is the time for KGMU to expand its reach beyond metropolitan cities. Last year, it recruited faculty members on a large scale. Efforts are underway to start a full-fledged medical college in Balrampur from the upcoming academic session," he added. The CM emphasised the importance of nursing, calling it the backbone of healthcare. "Without a strong nursing base, we cannot achieve quality results. Timely recruitment is crucial -- we need a capable team to deliver," he stressed.

The CM said that the Uttar Pradesh government is working with IIT Kanpur to promote the 'Med-Tech Programme' and that a new Centre of Excellence in Medical Technology is being developed. He added, "We aim to link KGMU and SGPGI with this centre. The world is now in an advanced stage of medical technology. To tackle modern health challenges, we must proactively invest in medical innovation. The government is committed to providing the necessary infrastructure."

Number of AIIMS increased from 1 to 23 in just 11 years

CM Yogi also applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for transforming India's healthcare sector. "The last 11 years have shown us a new, progressive India. AIIMS institutions, once limited to just one since independence until 1998, have now grown to 23 across the country. These are not just centres for treatment but also hubs for research and innovation. KGMU too is walking in the same direction," he said.

Medical Colleges in every district

The Chief Minister also highlighted how Uttar Pradesh had only 17 government medical colleges from independence till 2017 -- 13 government-run, three under PPP mode, and one private. "Now, under our 'One District, One Medical College' vision, we are creating widespread access to healthcare. Once district-level medical needs are met, institutions like KGMU will also experience a reduced workload,” he explained.

Rapid expansion of health services

Last year, 17 medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh began admitting students at the undergraduate level. CM Yogi noted the tremendous expansion in the state's health services over the past eight and a half years. "Every district now has access to dialysis and platelet treatment. People no longer fear encephalitis as they used to. Awareness has grown significantly in preventing communicable diseases," he said.

Serve patients with dedication: Dy CM

Addressing the event, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said being a part of KGMU -- whether as a student, faculty member, or contributor to its activities -- is a marker of progress for anyone in the medical field. "KGMU has served countless patients over its 120-year journey. We must treat every patient as a form of divinity and serve them with compassion," he added.

Prominent figures present alongside CM

It should be noted here that the event was also addressed by Minister of State for Medical Education Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh and KGMU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sonia Nityanand. Distinguished attendees included Principal Secretary (Medical Education & Health) Parth Sarathi Sen Sharma, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Abhijeet Kaur, program convenor Prof. KK Singh, as well as KGMU faculty, staff, and students.