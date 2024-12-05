Thursday, December 05, 2024
     
Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya: 'What happened in Kumbh 500 years ago, happening in Bangladesh now'

Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya: Protests erupted across several districts of Uttar Pradesh like Budaun, Bareilly, Deoria and Pilibhit as Hindu organisations demonstrated against alleged violence targeting the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh.

Ayodhya Published : Dec 05, 2024
Image Source : PTI Hindu activists during a protest against the alleged atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Thursday likened the situation of Bangladesh to that of Ayodhya 500 years back. His remarks came against the backdrop of the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh. India last week said the interim government in Bangladesh must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities as it expressed serious concern over the 'surge' of extremist rhetoric and increasing incidents of violence against Hindus.

At the inauguration of Ramayan Mela at Ram Katha Park, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Remember what Babur's man did in Ayodhya Kumbh 500 years ago. The same thing happened in Sambhal, and the same is happening in Bangladesh. The nature of the three and their DNA is the same. If someone believes that this is happening in Bangladesh, then the same elements are here too waiting to hand you over. They have made full arrangements to break the social unity. Some of the people talking about this are such who have property abroad. If a crisis happens here, they will run away and leave others here to die."

“Once again Ayodhya is moving ahead with a new identity as a global city spiritually and culturally... Remember how in January this year, due to the efforts of PM Narendra Modi, Lord Ram has been seated in the temple again after five hundred years... Anyone who does not respect Lord Ram and Mata Janaki, no matter how dear they are to you, should be abandoned like an enemy. That is why Ram devotees gave the slogan in 1990, 'Jo Ram ka nahi humare kisi kaam ka nahi'... Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia is considered a symbol of ideals in politics... In today's politics, a true Samajwadi is free from the attachment to property and children. However, today's Samajwadi’s have become Parivarwadi. Without the protection of criminals and goons, their condition becomes like a fish struggling without water... They do politics in the name of Lohia but are unable to adopt even one of his ideals.”

