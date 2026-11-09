Yogi Adityanath hints special scheme for women in UP ahead of polls: 'We're bringing a special package'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has hinted at a special package for women ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, promising a major initiative aimed at their empowerment and financial independence.

His remarks have sparked speculation that the BJP could introduce a women-centric welfare scheme similar to those launched in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and other states to strengthen its support among women voters.

Yogi Adityanath on special scheme for women

During his Deepotsav visit to Ayodhya, Yogi Adityanath visited Ram Lalla and Hanumangarhi on Sunday and assured the Hindu community of security. He also hinted at a special initiative for women in the state.

'We are bringing a good package for them," the chief minister said, promising that every woman would become self-reliant, stand on her own feet, support her family and provide quality education to her children.

His remarks have sparked speculation that Uttar Pradesh could introduce a women-centric welfare scheme similar to those implemented in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and other states.

Women voters: A key political force

Women voters have emerged as an increasingly influential electoral group, with political parties recognising their independent voting preferences and economic aspirations.

According to the voting figures cited for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP received 48 per cent of women’s votes, compared with 44 per cent of men’s votes.

The Samajwadi Party secured 32 per cent of women’s votes and 40 per cent of men’s votes, while the Bahujan Samaj Party received 14 per cent of women’s votes and 10 per cent of men’s votes. The Congress received 3 per cent of votes from both men and women.

The growing importance of women voters has shifted electoral strategies, with parties increasingly focusing on financial assistance, welfare benefits and economic empowerment.

Women-centric schemes in other states

Several states have introduced financial assistance and welfare programmes targeting women voters.

Madhya Pradesh: Ladli Behna Yojana

Maharashtra: Ladki Bahin Yojana

Jharkhand: Maiya Samman Yojana

West Bengal: Lakshmir Bhandar scheme

Bihar: Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana

The BJP has also announced the Annapurna scheme in West Bengal.

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