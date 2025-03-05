Advertisement
FIR filed over threat video against UP CM Yogi Adityanath, police investigation begins

An FIR has been filed over a viral video threatening to blow up UP CM Yogi Adityanath. UP police have launched an investigation under the IPC and IT Act. Read details on the case and ongoing probe.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during an event. Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1
GorakhpurPublished: , Updated:

A case under FIR has been filed against a person for allegedly sharing a video threatening to blow up Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the police informed on Wednesday. The FIR was filed by Abhishek Dubey, the administrator of WhatsApp group "Sanatan Dharma Sarvopari", after a member of the group shared the purported video.

Charges filed under IT Act and IPC

An FIR was filed at the Gaur police station under:

  • Section 353 (1) IPC – Statement conducing to public mischief
  • Section 351 (4) IPC – Criminal intimidation
  • Section 66 IT Act – Offenses related to electronic communication

Police efforts to track the accused

Station House Officer (SHO) Dharmendra Singh said police are making a concerted effort to trace the person who made the video and take necessary action.

The authorities have promised a proper investigation into the incident, reiterating that threats to public officials will not be tolerated.

 

