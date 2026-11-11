Yogi Adityanath dismisses Diwali pollution concerns, says 'no problem, it would be mitigated as well'

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday dismissed concerns over pollution caused by Diwali celebrations, saying, "don't worry; pollution would be mitigated as well." Addressing a government programme in Lucknow, Adityanath said people had celebrated Diwali with enthusiasm, and there was no need to be overly concerned about the pollution issue. He also criticised a section of people for remaining silent against who polluted the entire system with their corrupt misdeeds. "If the public burst crackers one day, it created pollution! If pollution occurred, it would be mitigated as well. No problem. It is good that people celebrated Diwali with 'dhoom-dhadaka' and burst crackers. We decided not to impose any prohibitions," he said.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) earlier urged political parties to work together to tackle air pollution, saying fireworks used during Diwali should not be singled out as the primary cause of Delhi's deteriorating air quality. In a letter to various political parties, CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal called for coordinated efforts with the Centre to address stubble burning in neighbouring states, arguing that the focus on Diwali fireworks diverts attention from other sources of pollution.

Raising questions over the city's air quality in the days preceding Diwali, Goyal said Delhi's AQI had remained between 350 and 400 on November 5, 6 and 7, even though fireworks were burst on November 8. He questioned who should be held responsible for the pollution recorded during those three days, saying it showed that fireworks could not be considered the sole cause of the city's poor air quality.

Goyal also pointed to the recurring pollution spike between October and January, when stubble burning takes place in neighbouring states and called for sustained action to address the problem. "Even if we persuade firecracker traders not to set up shops or sell crackers in Delhi next year, can any credible and accountable party or organisation guarantee that the AQI will not cross 300 between October and January?" he asked.

Meanwhile, Delhi's pollution has affected people's health. Many people have experienced headaches, dry coughs, and irritation in the eyes and throat. Doctors advise wearing N95 masks and using public transport instead of private vehicles to avoid pollution. On Diwali night, out of 59 pollution testing centres in Delhi, air quality was recorded as severe at 20, very poor at 33, and poor at six. Ignoring all regulations, people burst firecrackers in large numbers.

-With PTI and ANI Inputs.

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