Defending controversial slogans such as 'Batenge toh katenge' and 'Ek hain toh safe hain', Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday they were not aimed at polarising the voters, but to remind people to stay united and how big the law and order was issue for the state in the state, as he targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP).

'Jungle raj' and 'goodaraj', Adityanath said, were common in Uttar Pradesh when the SP and the Congress were in power, recounting how frequent curfews and riots marked those periods. He recounted the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, the 2016 Jawahar Bagh violence, and communal clashes in Bareilly and Aligarh when the SP ruled Uttar Pradesh.

Without naming the SP and the Congress, the firebrand BJP leader said those who are planning to create an unrest and a instability would fail.

"Today's youth, particularly those aged between 15 and 25-27 years, need to know what Uttar Pradesh was like 10 years ago. They need to understand the circumstances their parents went through," he said, while appearing at News18's Rising Bharat Summit.

'All records would be shattered'

The chief minister also exuded confidence in Bharatiya Janata Party's return to power for a third consecutive term after the 2027 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, and underlined that the saffron party would win at least 320 of the 403 seats, shattering all the records.

According to Adityanath, the women, the youth, the traders and the poor want the BJP to return to power. He said the BJP and its allies would highlight how the law and order situation was a huge issue in Uttar Pradesh. Adityanath also underlined how his government has ensured the last-mile delivery in the state.

"I have been the chief minister of the state for the past nine-and-a-half years. It is the most populated state in the country. In these 9.5 years, you have seen the changing face of Uttar Pradesh… Now, at night, a woman can finish her work and return home safely. She has no fear in her heart now," he said.

"If we have been able to change the environment of fear, there are two reasons for it. One is our successful leadership; that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his guidance. And second, in all these years, across the multiple governance bodies of UP, no worker of BJP has tried to wield his influence and get his personal work done," he added.

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