Yogi Adityanath announces pay hike, Rs 5 lakh cashless healthcare scheme for Anganwadi workers in UP

Facilitating a salary boost for Anganwadi workers in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced a hike in honorarium up to Rs 12,000 and a cashless healthcare scheme up to Rs 5 lakh during his visit to Ayodhya. Attending an event, the chief minister also distributed sarees to Anganwadi workers and helpers and handed appointment letters to newly recruited personnel.

Under the revised structure, the monthly honorarium for Anganwadi workers has been increased from Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000, while that of Anganwadi helpers has been raised from Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000.

The government has also announced a cashless healthcare facility of up to Rs 5 lakh for Anganwadi workers and helpers. The measures are being seen as a major benefit for thousands of frontline workers involved in child and maternal welfare services across the state.

Anganwadi supervisors honoured

During the programme, CM Yogi distributed chocolates to young children and felicitated meritorious girl students by presenting them with certificates. Anganwadi supervisors who had performed exceptionally well were also honoured for their work.

The Chief Minister’s announcements were made during a programme organised as part of his Ayodhya visit, where he interacted with Anganwadi workers and other beneficiaries.

Duties of Anganwadi workers

In Uttar Pradesh, Anganwadi workers and helpers play an important role at the village and neighbourhood level in implementing the government’s nutrition and child development programmes. They work closely with children, pregnant women and mothers, providing essential nutrition, early education and health-related support.

Their key responsibilities include providing pre-school education and early learning activities to children. They also educate pregnant and lactating women about nutrition, healthcare and maternal well-being.

Anganwadi workers and helpers distribute supplementary nutrition provided under government schemes to eligible children and women. They also coordinate with ASHA workers during vaccination drives, health check-ups and other healthcare services.

Another important responsibility is maintaining records related to births, child nutrition and Anganwadi centres, including registers and digital data. They also conduct awareness activities in villages and neighbourhoods on nutrition, hygiene, sanitation and health.

CM Yogi offers prayers at Ram Temple

After concluding his address at the Anganwadi programme, Yogi Adityanath left GIC for Ayodhya Dham. During his visit, he offered prayers at Hanumangarhi, followed by darshan of Ram Lalla at the Ram Mandir. He was accompanied by Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (Retd), the first CEO of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The administration has made extensive security arrangements in view of the chief minister's visit.

Reported by Arvind Gupta

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