Yogi Adityanath announces assured minimum wages for UP workers: All you need to know At the Rozgar Mahakumbh 2025 in Lucknow, CM Yogi Adityanath announced that Uttar Pradesh will be the first state in India to guarantee minimum wages for all workers. He highlighted government efforts to create jobs, support MSMEs, and empower youth through modern training, schemes, and investments.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday declared that all working youths in Uttar Pradesh will be assured guaranteed minimum wages, making the state the first in India to launch such an initiative. Speaking at the inauguration of the three-day "Rozgar Mahakumbh 2025" in Lucknow, the CM said this move will end exploitation of workers, as companies will be required to pay fair wages while the government bears any additional burden. He added that labour laws are being modernised to safeguard workers' rights while maintaining industrial growth. "Every worker will receive their full salary and no outsourcing company will be allowed to exploit them," the Chief Minister said.

Building a bridge between youth and industry

Calling the Rozgar Mahakumbh a vital bridge between young talent and industry, CM Yogi stressed that the event is not only about providing jobs but also about aligning training with new technological demands. He emphasised that when workers and food providers are content, the nation prospers, and this vision of a "Viksit Bharat" and "Viksit Uttar Pradesh" becomes unstoppable. He highlighted that Uttar Pradesh, once known for mass migration of workers, is now generating employment within its borders. With the largest youth population in the country, the state is emerging as a hub of talent, in demand both nationally and globally.

Transformations in the last eight years

The Chief Minister recalled that entire villages once migrated for employment, but today, thanks to planned efforts over the past eight years, Uttar Pradesh has turned into a land of opportunities. The Rozgar Mahakumbh, he said, reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Mission Rozgar” and “Viksit Bharat,” ensuring every youth secures work as per their skills and qualifications. He underlined the success of the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, which has given traditional industries global recognition. Currently, 96 lakh MSME units are active in the state. During the COVID-19 crisis, when over 40 lakh migrant workers returned, nearly 90 per cent were absorbed into MSMEs. The government has also provided Rs 5 lakh insurance cover to registered MSME entrepreneurs, generating lakhs of dignified livelihoods across the state.

Empowering artisans and entrepreneurs

CM Yogi highlighted the “Vishwakarma Shram Samman” and “PM Vishwakarma” schemes, which empower traditional artisans such as carpenters, masons, blacksmiths, potters, cobblers, and barbers by offering free toolkits, affordable loans, and specialised training.

Under the recently launched “CM Yuva Udyami Scheme,” youth aged 21 to 40 are being given collateral-free, interest-free loans. Over 70,000 young people have already established their businesses through this scheme, which is open to all irrespective of caste, creed, or religion.

Government jobs and investment boom

In the last eight years, Uttar Pradesh has provided more than 8.5 lakh government jobs across departments including police, education, health, agriculture, and public works. The CM said this transparent recruitment drive has made UP the leading state in government employment generation. With its zero-tolerance policy towards crime and corruption, Uttar Pradesh has become an attractive destination for investors. Over Rs 15 lakh crore worth of investments have been recorded through 33 sectoral policies and platforms like the Invest UP Portal and Single Window system, creating 60 lakh jobs.

Future-ready workforce

The CM also spoke about the Skill Development Mission and Startup Mission, which are preparing youth in new-age technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, drone technology, robotics, and the Internet of Things. With support from Tata Technologies, new labs and courses are being introduced in ITIs and polytechnics. Language training is also being offered to youth seeking jobs abroad, ensuring their global adaptability. “Technology is evolving every day, and it is essential that our youth keep updating their skills to stay ahead,” Yogi remarked.

