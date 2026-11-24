The maximum speed limit on the Yamuna Expressway will be reduced from 100 kmph to 75 kmph from November 25, 2026, as the authorities step up efforts to prevent road accidents during the winter fog season. The revised limit will remain in force until February 15, 2027, following a decision by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

The speed restriction is part of a wider winter road safety plan involving seven key measures. These include installing fog lights, replacing damaged reflective tapes, putting up warning and information boards, running awareness campaigns and improving traffic management at toll plazas. YEIDA has directed the company operating the expressway, Jaypee Infratech Limited, to implement the revised speed limit and complete the additional safety arrangements.

Yamuna Expressway operator directed to implement new speed limit

YEIDA has instructed Jaypee Infratech Limited to put the reduced speed limit into effect from November 25 and ensure that all additional safety measures are implemented. The authority has also referred to arrangements made during the previous winter, when restrictions were in place from December 15, 2025, to February 15, 2026.

This time, the speed restriction is being brought forward to November 25. The aim is to reduce the risk of accidents when dense fog and mist make it difficult for motorists to see the road clearly.

Motorists to be alerted about the revised speed limit

YEIDA will use several channels to inform motorists about the change. Information boards announcing the new speed limit will be installed at prominent locations along the expressway. Newspapers will also be used to publicise the revised restriction.

Pamphlets explaining safe driving practices in foggy conditions will be made available at entry and exit points, toll plazas and roadside facilities. Public address systems at toll plazas will carry regular announcements about safety precautions. FM radio channels will also broadcast road safety messages, while large electronic display boards at entry and exit points will show important instructions for drivers.

Fog lights and reflective tapes to improve visibility

The authority has directed that fog lights be installed at the entry and exit points of the expressway to improve visibility during poor weather conditions. It has also raised concerns about reflective tapes at several locations, noting that their brightness and reflectivity have deteriorated.

Damaged or faded reflective tapes are to be replaced promptly so that road markings, signs and directions remain visible to motorists, particularly at night and during dense fog.

Extra arrangements at toll plazas on weekends and holidays

Traffic on the Yamuna Expressway generally increases on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. The resulting rush can lead to long queues and congestion at toll plazas, causing delays for commuters.

YEIDA has therefore directed the operating company to make additional arrangements at toll plazas to ensure smooth movement of vehicles and prevent inconvenience to passengers while paying toll charges.

The authority has asked Jaypee Infratech and the agencies concerned to begin work on the safety measures immediately and ensure timely implementation. The winter plan places emphasis on reducing vehicle speeds, improving visibility and managing traffic more effectively to make travel on the Yamuna Expressway safer during the fog season.

Report: Rahul Thakur

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