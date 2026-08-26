Women-centric schemes become new political battleground as CM Yogi and Akhilesh face off ahead of UP polls

Lucknow:

With electoral politics heating up in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav have locked horns over women-centric schemes and promises. While the Yogi government has announced several initiatives and facilities for women, Akhilesh Yadav has followed it up with a series of major promises aimed at women voters. The political face-off comes at a time when women's welfare, safety and empowerment have emerged as key issues in Uttar Pradesh politics.

CM Yogi announces free bus travel for women

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier announced free bus travel for women above the age of 60. Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, the state government also announced another major benefit, allowing women to travel free on buses for three days. Under the announcement, one accompanying family member travelling with a woman will also be allowed to travel without paying a fare. CM Yogi said his government was committed to ensuring the safety, convenience and welfare of women in the state.

Yogi targets Samajwadi Party over women's safety

During his remarks, CM Yogi also launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party and its previous governments. He said women in Uttar Pradesh had not forgotten the period when they could not feel secure either at home or outside. Yogi alleged that under previous governments, mafias used to siphon off funds meant for schemes designed for women. The Chief Minister maintained that the BJP government has prioritised women's safety and welfare and has taken steps to improve their access to government facilities.

Akhilesh announces 'Stree Samman Samriddhi' scheme

Soon after the announcements by the Yogi government, Akhilesh Yadav appeared alongside women leaders of the Samajwadi Party and unveiled his own set of promises for women under the proposed 'Stree Samman Samriddhi' scheme. Akhilesh said that if the Samajwadi Party forms the government in Uttar Pradesh, women will receive an annual pension of Rs 40,000. He also promised that the amount would be increased every year for the next five years. The SP chief further promised laptops for girls who pass Class 12 and announced a separate ambulance service for women.

Akhilesh attacks BJP over women's safety and reservation

Akhilesh also targeted the Yogi government over women's safety. He accused the BJP of making false promises to women and said the Samajwadi Party would fulfil the commitments it makes. Taking a swipe at the BJP over women's political representation, Akhilesh challenged the party to implement women's reservation in Parliament and state Assemblies if it genuinely wanted to work in the interests of women.

CM Yogi hits back at Akhilesh

CM Yogi subsequently responded to Akhilesh's remarks with a sharp counterattack. CM Yogi said that "looting the rights of women" had been a habit of the Samajwadi Party. He also targeted Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the issue of women's reservation, holding them responsible for the delay in its implementation. The Chief Minister claimed that his government would soon try to take forward the Bill related to women's reservation.

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