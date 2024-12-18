Woman slaps kid, his mother over minor altercation at Greater Noida's Gaur City, Video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Woman slaps kid, his mother over minor altercation at Greater Noida's Gaur City

A small dispute led to a big altercation at Greater Noida's Gaur City when a woman slapped a boy and his mother over a petty issue. The woman slapped the child so hard that he got a bruise on his cheek. According to reports, the two children fought and one called his mother. The woman lost her temper and slapped the child across his face. When the child's mother and other women in the locality confronted the woman, she threatened to thrash the child again.

In one of the videos that have now circulated on social media, the woman is heard saying, "Wherever I find him alone, I will slap him." A woman recording the events on her phone asks the woman, "You tell us, why did you hit the child?" The woman then charges at the woman recording her and slaps her too, causing her phone to fall.

The father of the child, who was slapped, the registered a police complaint against the woman. Responding to a social media post on the incident, DCP Central Noida said the incident took place in Gaur City 2. "There was a dispute between two children, which led to a dispute between their mothers. A complaint has been registered, we are questioning the accused. Action will be taken."