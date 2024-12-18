Wednesday, December 18, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. Woman slaps kid, his mother over minor altercation at Greater Noida's Gaur City, Video goes viral | WATCH

Woman slaps kid, his mother over minor altercation at Greater Noida's Gaur City, Video goes viral | WATCH

According to reports, the woman also started to abuse when the other residents in the society tried to intervene

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Greater Noida Published : Dec 18, 2024 10:16 IST, Updated : Dec 18, 2024 10:26 IST
Woman slaps kid, his mother over minor altercation at
Image Source : X Woman slaps kid, his mother over minor altercation at Greater Noida's Gaur City

A small dispute led to a big altercation at Greater Noida's Gaur City when a woman slapped a boy and his mother over a petty issue. The woman slapped the child so hard that he got a bruise on his cheek. According to reports, the two children fought and one called his mother. The woman lost her temper and slapped the child across his face. When the child's mother and other women in the locality confronted the woman, she threatened to thrash the child again.

In one of the videos that have now circulated on social media, the woman is heard saying, "Wherever I find him alone, I will slap him." A woman recording the events on her phone asks the woman, "You tell us, why did you hit the child?" The woman then charges at the woman recording her and slaps her too, causing her phone to fall.

The father of the child, who was slapped, the registered a police complaint against the woman. Responding to a social media post on the incident, DCP Central Noida said the incident took place in Gaur City 2. "There was a dispute between two children, which led to a dispute between their mothers. A complaint has been registered, we are questioning the accused. Action will be taken."

Related Stories
Viral Video: Woman busy on phone gets knocked down by a car while crossing road, netizens stunned

Viral Video: Woman busy on phone gets knocked down by a car while crossing road, netizens stunned

Bengaluru woman rejected as tenant in Gurgaon for having a ''serious boyfriend'', netizens react

Bengaluru woman rejected as tenant in Gurgaon for having a ''serious boyfriend'', netizens react

Bengaluru woman lists 15 perks of being her flatmate on viral post, netizens praise creativity

Bengaluru woman lists 15 perks of being her flatmate on viral post, netizens praise creativity

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Uttar-pradesh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement