UP Shocker: Woman poisons her two children to pursue illicit love affair in Muzaffarnagar, arrested

Muzaffarnagar:

In a deeply disturbing case from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, a 24-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her two young children with the help of her lover, whom she saw as her future partner. According to police, the woman, identified as Muskan from Rodkali village, believed her children were a hindrance to her love affair and planned to eliminate them before going on a "honeymoon" with her lover.

The shocking deaths of her son, Arhan (5), and daughter, Enaya (1), were reported on Thursday after their bodies were found under suspicious circumstances inside their home. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar told reporters that initial investigations suggest premeditated murder.

Woman taken into custody

Muskan has been taken into custody, while her alleged partner, Junaid, is currently absconding, police said. Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched to track him down. Authorities say the case has left the local community in disbelief, grappling with the sheer brutality of a mother allegedly turning against her own children in the name of love.

"Investigation revealed the mother's involvement in the deaths, and she was taken into custody. During interrogation, she confessed to the crime," said the SSP.

Woman gave poison to her children

Muskan said she found her children to be an obstruction in her starting a new life with her lover, Junaid, so she decided to kill them, SSP Kumar said. "She gave them poison, which caused their death," the officer added. Muskan had been in an illicit relationship with Junaid for a long time. Her husband, Waseem, is currently working in Chandigarh.

