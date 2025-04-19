Woman dies by suicide after jumping from 21st floor of Noida high-rise According to police reports, the 21-year-old woman jumped from the balcony of her flat in the residential complexc and died on the spot due to the impact.

Noida:

In a tragic incident, a 21-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 21st floor of a residential tower in Lotus Boulevard Society in Noida’s Sector 100.

According to police reports, the woman jumped from the balcony of her flat and died on the spot due to the impact. The local police arrived at the scene promptly upon receiving information about the incident. The body has been taken into custody and sent for postmortem.

Authorities have notified the family and are carrying out further necessary legal procedures. The reason behind her taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained and further investigation into the matter is underway.

(Note: If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or emotional distress, help is available. You're not alone—please reach out to a mental health professional or contact a helpline. In India, you can call iCall at 9152987821 (available 24x7, free and confidential), AASRA at +91-9820466726, or the Vandrevala Foundation Helpline at 1860 266 2345 / 1800 233 3330.)