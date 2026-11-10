Woman beaten to death with brick by Facebook friend in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad:

A woman was allegedly beaten to death with a brick following an argument with a man she had befriended on Facebook in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The incident took place in the Indrapuri Chowki area under the Loni Border police station. The victim, identified as Pinky, was attacked following an argument with the accused, Pintu, a resident of Bulandshahr, who has been taken into custody.

According to preliminary investigations, Pintu and Pinky had become friends on Facebook for around four to five months and later started speaking over the phone. The two had reportedly been in regular contact over the phone.

Argument broke out between two

On Monday, November 9, Pintu allegedly went to meet Pinky, but the two got into an argument. The dispute reportedly escalated, following which he picked up a brick from nearby and repeatedly struck her on the head, resulting in her death.

Police were alerted to the murder on November 9, following which a team from Loni Border police station, accompanied by senior officials, reached the scene and examined the spot. After completing the inquest proceedings, the police sent the woman's body for a post-mortem examination.

Accused detained

The accused has been detained and is being questioned. Further investigation is underway to establish the motive behind the murder.

Amardeep Maurya, ACP Ankur Vihar, Ghaziabad said, "On November 9, 2026, information was received at Hindrapuri outpost under Loni Border police station that a woman had been murdered. Upon receiving this information, the police of Loni Border police station and senior officers inspected the crime scene. During on-site inquiry, it was revealed that a woman named Pinky, a resident of Bulandshahr, and a man named Pintu, also a resident of Bulandshahr, had befriended each other about 4-5 months ago through Facebook and had been talking over the phone."

"Following that, Pintu came to meet her today, and when he came to meet her today, an argument broke out between them over some matter, and he struck the woman's head with a brick lying nearby. Following this, she passed away. The body has been sent for post-mortem after completing the inquest formalities as per rules," he added.

Further legal action is underway.

(Input: Zuber Akhtar)

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