Woman bank executive ends life allegedly due to workplace harassment in Ghaziabad, Police launch probe

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes only.

A 27-year-old woman working as a tele-caller for a private firm in Noida ended her life, with allegations of physical and mental harassment by her colleagues surfacing. The Ghaziabad police have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter. The deceased, a resident of Ghaziabad, had been reportedly enduring harassment for the past five to six months, according to claims made by her family.

The officials said the woman was employed by a third-party company that provided tele-calling services for Axis Bank. Her workplace was situated in the Axis House building in Noida, where both Axis Bank and third-party employees are stationed. As the investigation proceeds, authorities are expected to scrutinise the allegations and determine the circumstances leading to the woman's death.

FIR lodged under section 108 of BNS

The woman allegedly consumed poison on July 12, leading to her death. Following this tragic incident, her brother approached the local Nandgram police station in Ghaziabad, where an FIR was lodged under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). According to the FIR, the brother claimed that a note was found in her room in which she had written about committing suicide due to harassment by these persons as well as some other staff members.

What did deceased's brother say?

Alleging that his sister ended her life due to physical and mental harassment, he said "these people are responsible for her suicide". He also claimed that his sister had narrated her ordeal to the family three-four days before taking the extreme step. "My younger sister was working at Axis House, Noida. She had told the family three-four days before committing suicide that the employees working with her had been harassing her physically and mentally for the last five-six months," her brother alleged in the FIR in which he mentioned names of three colleagues, including a woman.

Police launch probe into incident

The Ghaziabad Police have launched a probe into the case. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Nandgram) Ravi Kumar Singh said that CCTV footage from the workplace of the deceased is being examined. "We are also questioning her colleagues to ascertain facts of the matter. A detailed probe is underway," he told news agency PTI.

Axix Bank issues statement

Meanwhile, Axix Bank has released a statement saying it was "deeply saddened" by the unfortunate incident relating to the executive but clarified that she was not an employee of the bank. "She was an employee of QUESS Corp Limited. From a preliminary review of the incident, we understand that there was a significant disagreement between the executive and another QUESS Corp employee at our Noida Office. She was under investigation by QUESS Corp and was issued a show-cause notice on July 10 and disciplinary action was taken by QUESS Corp. We are cooperating with the authorities in the investigation into this unfortunate incident," it said, adding that Axis Bank has a zero-tolerance policy for any code of conduct violation.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Caught on camera: Woman accidentally falls to death from third floor of building in Mumbai | WATCH