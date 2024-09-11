Uttar Pradesh: Another wolf attack in Bahraich leaves 11-year-old girl injured, admitted to hospital

Follow us on Image Source : ISTOCK The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Wolf attack in Bahraich: The attacks by the wolves continue unabated in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district even as the Forest Department has launched a search operation to capture the man-eating animals. In yet another such incident in Mahasi region, an 11-year-old girl was injured when a wolf attacked her on Tuesday night. As per the information, she has been admitted to the local government hospital in Mahasi for treatment. The incident has further heightened fear among locals in the region.

Around 50 villages in the Bahraich district are under threat from a pack of man-eating wolves. In a recent development, the Forest Department team captured the fifth wolf of the pack on Tuesday morning (September 10). The fifth wolf was captured as part of the 'Operation Bhediya' campaign that has been ongoing in Bahraich's Mahasi tehsil to catch a pack of six wolves that have killed eight people and injured more than 20 since mid-July, officials said. This wolf was the fifth member of a pack of six wolves that have been terrorising the 50 villages of Mahsi Tehsil for the past one and a half months. The team is now on the hunt for a wolf named 'Alpha.'

Bahraich's Divisional Forest Officer, Ajit Pratap Singh, stated that only one wolf remains uncaptured, and it is likely the 'Alpha' wolf, which they hope to catch soon. Prior to this, the Forest Department team had captured the fourth wolf of the pack on August 29.

'Operation Bhedia' in Bahraich

The Divisional Forest Officer said that "Operation Bhedia" is underway in the district and wolves are changing their location which makes it difficult to capture them. In the Mahsi tehsil of the district, wolf attacks on humans have been happening since March, Singh said. The attacks increased from July 17 during the rainy season and seven people, including six children, died in the attacks and about 30 people were injured, he added.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh: 3-year-old girl killed, elderly woman injured in another wolf attack in Bahraich