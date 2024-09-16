Uttar Pradesh: Another wolf attack in Bahraich leaves 10-year-old boy injured, admitted to hospital

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Wolf attack in Bahraich: The attacks by the wolves continue unabated in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district even as the Forest Department has launched a search operation to capture the man-eating animals. In yet another such incident in the district's Tipri Mohan village, a 10-year-old boy was injured when a wolf attacked him in the early hours of Monday. The attack occurred at around 2:30 am while the boy was asleep on the rooftop of his house. The victim has been identified as Imran. '

As per the information, the animal reportedly attempted to drag Imran by his neck, leaving deep wounds on his throat. The child was rushed to the district hospital in Bahraich for urgent medical treatment. According to the villagers, footprints matching those of a wolf were found inside the house, adding to the belief that the predator responsible for the attack was indeed a wolf.

How the wolf attacked boy?

Eyewitnesses and local residents described how the wolf climbed up the staircase from the fields, crossed over one rooftop, and then attacked the sleeping child on a charpoy (traditional Indian bed) on a neighbouring roof. The village is now on high alert, with many fearing for their safety after the recent spate of wildlife attacks. This is not the first such incident in Bahraich. The district has seen a series of wolf-related attacks in recent months, leading to heightened concern among the local population. Authorities have been alerted, and forest officials are expected to increase patrols and take necessary steps to track down the animal.

Around 50 villages in the Bahraich district are under threat from a pack of man-eating wolves. In a recent development, the Forest Department team captured the fifth wolf of the pack on September 10. The fifth wolf was captured as part of the 'Operation Bhediya' campaign that has been ongoing in Bahraich's Mahasi tehsil to catch a pack of six wolves that have killed eight people and injured more than 20 since mid-July, officials said. This wolf was the fifth member of a pack of six wolves that have been terrorising the 50 villages of Mahsi Tehsil for the past one and a half months. The team is now on the hunt for a wolf named 'Alpha.'

'Operation Bhedia' in Bahraich

The Divisional Forest Officer Ajit Pratap Singh said that "Operation Bhedia" is underway in the district and wolves are changing their location which makes it difficult to capture them. In the Mahsi tehsil of the district, wolf attacks on humans have been happening since March, Singh said. The attacks increased from July 17 during the rainy season and seven people, including six children, died in the attacks and about 30 people were injured, he added.

