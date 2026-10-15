'Will tell complete truth': Influencer accused of killing live-in partner denies wrongdoing, calls it suicide

While a probe continues into the death of 27-year-old Shiva Sharma in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, influencer and make-up artist Shraddha Dubey has released a video, denying her involvement in the case and claiming that her boyfriend died by suicide.

In the one-minute fifteen-second video, Dubey could be seen denying the allegations that have been levelled against her and alleged that her name was dragged into the case unnecessarily. She also urged the media not to link her to the case.

Further, Dubey refuted claims that she is absconding and said she is ready to cooperate with the police, adding she would tell the "complete truth" to the officials.

"I request the media not to link my name to this. I request everyone to stop linking my name to any high-ranking officials or politicians. I am not connected with anyone and I don't know anyone," she said in the video.

"I am not absconding, and I am ready to cooperate with the authorities. I will tell them the complete truth. I request everyone to think at least a hundred times before connecting a girl's name with any one. I am completely honest and I have not done anything wrong. It was not a murder, but a suicide," she added.

The death of cafe owner in Lucknow

27-year-old Shiva Sharma, a cafe owner and a businessman, was in a suspected live-in relationship with Dubey for four months. He fell to his death from the Awadh Green Apartment in Lucknow's Hazratganj on October 9.

It is alleged that Sharma was murdered by Dubey. The police have also found a purported audio clip between the two in which they could be heard arguing. Since then, the police had claimed that Dubey was absconding.

On Wednesday, the police said Dubey's Mahindra Scorpio-N was found at the Rupaidiha town, which is near the Nepal border. The police said there is a possibility that Dubey could have crossed into Nepal.

However, Dubey's fresh video has added another twist in the case. Later, she was caught near the Nepal border and will soon be questioned by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

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