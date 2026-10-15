Will Muskan Rastogi be hanged in Mathura Jail? UP's only women's execution house back in focus

Mathura:

Mathura has returned to the spotlight following the death sentence pronounced for Muskan Rastogi and her lover, Sahil Shukla, in the sensational Saurabh Rajput murder case, also known as the 'blue drum murder case'. The reason is the presence of a dedicated execution facility for women at Mathura District Jail, which has attracted attention following the court's verdict in the Meerut murder case. The facility is known for its specialised arrangement for carrying out the execution of female prisoners in Uttar Pradesh. With Muskan and Sahil sentenced to death on October 14, questions have emerged over whether Muskan could be executed at the Mathura jail if the sentence is ultimately upheld.

A court in Meerut sentenced Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla to death on October 14 for the murder of Saurabh Rajput. The verdict brought renewed attention to the Mathura District Jail facility, which is associated with the execution of female prisoners. According to media reports, Muskan could be executed at Mathura District Jail if all the required legal procedures are completed and the death sentence remains in force. However, the possibility of her execution at the facility remains conditional. The sentencing court's decision alone does not mean that the execution will take place immediately.

Women's execution house in Mathura dates back to British rule

The women's execution facility at Mathura District Jail is known for its historical significance and its specialised purpose. The arrangement dates back to the British era and has remained a subject of national attention because of its association with the execution of female prisoners.

No case of a female prisoner being executed at the facility has been reported since India's Independence, according to the information provided. The facility has once again come into focus following the death sentence in the Saurabh Rajput murder case.

Shabnam's case had also brought Mathura jail into the spotlight

The women's execution facility in Mathura had earlier attracted widespread attention after Shabnam was sentenced to death in a high-profile murder case in Amroha. Although she received the death sentence, it was not carried out as the legal process continued. Her case had prompted considerable discussion about the possibility of a woman being executed at the Mathura facility. Now, the death sentence awarded to Muskan has brought the jail back into the headlines, reviving questions about the execution arrangements for female prisoners in Uttar Pradesh.

High Court confirmation and other legal procedures are still pending

A death sentence awarded by a trial court does not automatically lead to an immediate execution. The sentence must be confirmed by the High Court and the Supreme Court before it can be carried out. The convicted individuals may also pursue appeals and other available legal remedies, including mercy petitions to the President.

In Muskan's case, the next stages of the judicial process will be crucial in determining whether the death sentence stands. Any decision on the execution and its timing will depend on the completion of the required legal procedures. For now, the possibility of Muskan being executed at Mathura District Jail remains a matter of speculation. The final outcome will depend on the subsequent judicial proceedings and the legal requirements governing the implementation of a death sentence.

(Inputs from MS Sharma)

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Meerut blue drum case: Accused Muskan and Sahil convicted of Saurabh Rajput's murder by UP court