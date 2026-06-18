Why a split in Akhilesh's Samajwadi Party not easy like that of Mamata's TMC and Uddhav's Shiv Sena?

Lucknow:

Amid intense rebellion within Mamata Banerjee's TMC and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), new political claims are being made regarding the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh politics. Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party President Om Prakash Rajbhar and UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya are both saying that several Samajwadi Party MPs and leaders may leave the party.

After the claims were made by Om Prakash Rajbhar and Keshav Prasad Maurya, questions have started arising whether a similar split is possible in the Samajwadi Party like the Shiv Sena (UBT) in Maharashtra and the TMC MPs in West Bengal have formed their own factions.

However, with the current political situation and parliamentary mathematics, the possibility of a major split in the Samajwadi Party's Lok Sabha MPs appears extremely unlikely. This is why two SP MPs have refuted Rajbhar's claim.

Here’s what Rajbhar and Keshav Maurya claimed

Om Prakash Rajbhar, a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, said on Wednesday that a split within the Samajwadi Party (SP) is imminent.

Moreover, SP General Secretary Ramgopal Yadav has written a letter to Amit Shah, naming the MPs who will join the BJP. Furthermore, on Thursday, Rajbhar reiterated that the SP rebels will be led by a son of "rebellious Ballia," a reference to SP MP Sanatan Pandey.

Meanwhile, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya claimed that 25-26 SP MPs are ready to break away. “We know they will break away on their own after the 2027 elections, he said and added that Akhilesh's bicycle cannot run the SP. After Rajbhar, Keshav Maurya has clearly stated that SP MPs are in contact with the BJP.

Rajbhar's explosive remarks, coupled with claims from BJP leaders that several Samajwadi Party MPs were ready to switch sides, sparked fresh speculation about possible unrest within the opposition party.

However, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and several party leaders strongly rejected the allegations, calling them politically motivated attempts to distract from issues facing the BJP government.

These remarks come at a time when there is already buzz related to a split within the Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, and 20 Trinamool Congress MPs' merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India.

Will Samjwadi party head to a major split?

Akhilesh Yadav has made his presence felt by leading the party to a comeback in 2024. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Samajwadi Party emerged as the largest party in Uttar Pradesh, winning 37 seats. This victory wasn't just a testament to the SP's organisational strength, but also a significant political endorsement of Akhilesh Yadav's leadership.

Most SP MPs are first-time MPs, and their political identity is also linked to Akhilesh Yadav and the SP's electoral symbol. Therefore, the possibility of a large group of MPs defecting en masse appears unlikely.

Moreover, as part of the India's anti-defection law, a valid split in a parliamentary party requires the support of at least two-thirds of the MPs. In the case of the Samajwadi Party's 37 Lok Sabha MPs, this means that approximately 25 MPs would have to defect simultaneously. It is considered extremely difficult to bring such a large number of MPs to the SP to rebel.

The Samajwadi Party has 37 MPs, five of whom are from Akhilesh Yadav's family. Akhilesh and his wife, Dimple Yadav, are MPs. Dharmendra Yadav, Aditya Yadav, and Prateek Yadav are also MPs. Similarly, there are four Muslim MPs.

Furthermore, most of the MPs who won on SP tickets belong to the Dalit and OBC communities, whom Akhilesh himself has established in politics. This is why it is difficult for them to leave the SP and join any other party.

How is Akhilesh Yadav case different from Mamata and Uddhav?

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and TMC cases were different. The TMC's split was largely due to the change in power in Bengal. Rebellion erupted within the party as soon as Mamata Banerjee lost the Assembly election. And most of the rebel TMC MPs were unhappy with Abhishek Banerjee.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) split was largely due to its reduced numbers. Uddhav Thackeray had nine Lok Sabha MPs, of whom six have rebelled and joined Eknath Shinde. Eknath Shinde previously served with Uddhav Thackeray and came to power only after rebelling in 2022.

Eknath Shinde has established himself, leading to his MPs leaving Uddhav Thackeray. Eknath Shinde has become a power center within his party. Currently, there appears to be no parallel power center within the Samajwadi Party to Akhilesh Yadav that could attract a large group of MPs.

Apart from this, the SP's political structure is also distinct from other regional parties. The party's core vote bank and organisational control are largely centered on Akhilesh Yadav's leadership.

There is no other leader in the SP who can match Akhilesh's stature. This is why one or two SP leaders and MPs may leave the party, but forming a group and switching sides in large numbers is not easy. In the wake of these developments, the statements by Om Prakash Rajbhar and Keshav Prasad Maurya are being seen as part of a political strategy. The BJP and its allies might be attempting to weaken opposition unity, while the Samajwadi Party is seeking to establish itself as the main challenger for the 2027 assembly elections.

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