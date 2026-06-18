Who would lead SP's rebel group? Rajbhar drops big hint, renews claim of impending split

Lucknow:

Amid ongoing political turbulence involving Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and factional tensions within Shiv Sena (UBT) in Maharashtra, fresh speculation has emerged about a possible internal rupture in the Samajwadi Party.

The buzz intensified after Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar made a renewed and sharper claim on Thursday, suggesting that a split within the party is imminent. This comes just a day after he first sparked controversy by predicting a major break in the Samajwadi Party.

Who would lead the rebel group?

Rajbhar, who has been consistently targeting party chief Akhilesh Yadav for quite sometime now, alleged that a “breakaway group” of Samajwadi Party MPs is in formation and hinted that its leadership would emerge from a “rebel figure” associated with Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia region.

In a post on social media platform X, Rajbhar claimed that the idea of a rebellion had been in the works earlier, but recent developments had accelerated the process. He further alleged that a recent event at the Samajwadi Party office—where he accused the party of disrespecting Brahmin community members during a conference—had deepened internal resentment and acted as a catalyst for the purported revolt.

“Ever since yesterday, everyone's been asking what's about to break in the SP? So listen! The rebel faction of SP's dissident MPs will be led by a "red" from Uttar Pradesh's "Rebel Land." And why wouldn't he? The way the SP office yesterday insulted Brahmins under the guise of a conference has deeply hurt the "red" of "Rebel Ballia." The plan was already in place, but yesterday's incident has poured ghee into the fire. The split is definitely going to happen,” Rajbhar posted on X.

Deputy CM Maurya adds fuel to Rajbhar’s claim

Meanwhile, several political figures, including Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, have also made claims of dissent in the Samajwadi Party. Speaking in Kanpur Maurya said the BJP was set to return with a huge mandate in Uttar Pradesh while SP will face yet another defeat. He also claimed that several leaders of SP were unhappy with Akhilesh Yadav and around 25-26 party MPs were planning to break away from the party.

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