'Whichever party is in winning position will get seat': Akhilesh Yadav on seat-sharing with Congress

Mainpuri:

With the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections approaching, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has said that seat-sharing talks with the Congress will move forward for the upcoming polls, adding that the seat will go to whichever party is in a winning position.

What did Akhilesh Yadav say?

Speaking in Mainpuri, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Our discussions with the Congress party will move forward. We will discuss every aspect in detail. I reiterate that both parties will jointly decide which party is in a position to win. Whichever party has a better chance of winning a seat will be given that seat."

Earlier, Yadav said that the Congress has demanded 181 seats under the seat-sharing agreement for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh due early next year. However, he asserted that the INDIA bloc remains united and outlined that defeating the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remains the principal goal of the alliance.

Congress to hold key meeting on UP elections at Kharge's residence

The Congress is also scheduled to hold an important meeting on the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections at party president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Monday. Discussions are expected to focus on constituency-wise preparations for the 2027 polls, seat-sharing and the prevailing political situation in the state.

The meeting will be attended by Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, Aradhana Mishra and Imran Masood.

The meeting assumes significance as the Congress and the Samajwadi Party are scheduled to hold seat-sharing discussions on November 17. The Congress's reported demand for 181 of the state's 403 Assembly seats is also expected to figure in the talks.

SP focuses on caste-based mobilisation

Meanwhile, political parties have begun efforts to consolidate caste groups ahead of the Assembly elections. The Samajwadi Party has started working on Akhilesh Yadav's PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) strategy.

On Sunday, the SP organised a Dalit convention in Agra, which was attended by Akhilesh Yadav. Addressing the gathering, he alleged that the BJP had lost its political ground in the state. He said his party's objective was not merely to defeat the BJP but to eliminate it from politics permanently.

Meanwhile, SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar criticised the SP's Dalit convention in Agra. He alleged that during the Samajwadi Party's tenure, its own leaders were responsible for atrocities against Dalits, widespread looting and illegal occupation of their land.

The focus now remains on the seat-sharing formula that the Congress and the Samajwadi Party will agree upon ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Earlier, a remark by an SP MP had also drawn attention, with the leader claiming that the Congress would not get even 100 seats in the Uttar Pradesh elections.

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'Congress should settle for 50-65 seats': Samajwadi Party MP reacts to party's demand for 181 seats