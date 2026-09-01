When will the name of first CEO of Ram Temple come out? Three names shortlisted by selection panel

Ayodhya:

An important meeting was held on Tuesday in the premises of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh and officials from the committee formed to select the CEO, including Ram Temple Trust Treasurer Govind Devgiri, Executive General Secretary Krishna Mohan, and ex-officio member Ayodhya District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi. Mahant of the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Temple Trust member Dinendra Das were present in the meeting. Following the meeting, it was also revealed when the name of the new CEO of the Ram Temple would be announced.

When will the name be announced?

The name of the first CEO of Ram Mandir can be officially announced in the Ram Mandir Trust meeting to be held on Wednesday. According to the information revealed, three names have been shortlisted by the Ram Mandir Selection Committee.

A 3-member search committee was formed to select the CEO which included retired Lieutenant General Vishnu Kant Chaturvedi, former scientist Suresh Haware and former Justice Pramod Kohli. They submitted their report in a meeting on Tuesday. Members of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust - Treasurer Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, Mahant Dinendra Das, Acting General Secretary Krishna Mohan and Ayodhya District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi were also present in this meeting.

Regarding this, Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said, "This report will be discussed in the trust meeting on Wednesday. I hope that (the name of the first CEO of Ram Temple will be announced), but the decision on whether to announce the name or not will be taken by the trust."

There will be appointments to vacant posts

An announcement regarding appointments to vacant positions within the Ram Temple Trust is also expected on Wednesday. Following the resignations of former General Secretary Champat Rai and member Dr Anil Mishra after the theft of offerings, three positions within the Ram Temple Trust have been vacant since the recent death of Raja Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra. Selections for all three positions are expected to be announced on Wednesday.

Appointment to post of Secretary is almost certain

According to emerging information, the appointment of the Secretary of the Ram Temple Trust has almost been finalised. Jagdish Afale is the Secretary of the Ram Temple Trust, whose name will be officially announced on Wednesday. Literary figure Yatindra Mishra, son of Raja Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, who was a member of the Ram Temple Trust, Bajrang Lal Bangra, International General Secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and Dinesh Ji, a member of the Central Advisory Committee of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, may also join the Trust.

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