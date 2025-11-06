When are the Panchayat elections scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh? Check details The Election Commission has increased the fees for purchasing nomination forms and the security deposits required from candidates.

Lucknow:

The three-tier Panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh are expected to be held between April and July 2026, with preparations already underway, according to media reports. However, concerns have been raised over the accuracy of voter lists, as investigations have revealed instances of duplicate entries across several districts. The State Election Commission has ordered an intensive correction drive to address these discrepancies.

The State Election Commission's investigation has revealed large-scale duplication of names in several districts, including Pilibhit, Varanasi, Bijnor, and Hapur. In Pilibhit's Puranpur block alone, nearly 97,000 duplicate names were found. Officials estimate that if a comprehensive review is conducted, around 5 million names could potentially be removed from the voter list.

To address this issue, the Commission has ordered an intensive correction campaign through a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Expenditure limits for candidates increased

Alongside these preparations, the Commission has increased the expenditure limits for candidates. Village heads can now spend up to Rs 1.25 lakh, district panchayat members Rs 2.5 lakh, and district panchayat presidents Rs 7 lakh.

The Commission has taken this decision to maintain transparency and control expenditure, and has also warned of action against expenditure exceeding the prescribed limit.

The election schedule will be announced once the SC/ST reservation determination process is completed. Ballot paper printing has already begun, and fees for nomination papers and security deposits have also been revised. The Commission's focus remains on ensuring free, fair, and credible elections through a cleaner and more accurate voter list.

Also Read: Suspended DSP Rishikant Shukla under SIT lens; how he amassed Rs 100 crore wealth

Also Read: UP: CM Yogi hands over houses to poor families on land freed from mafias in Lucknow's posh locality